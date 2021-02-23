Luzerne County youth sports coach charged again with sexually abusing children

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Former Luzerne County youth sports coach 47-year-old Joseph Ratowski has been charged with more crimes involving the sexual abuse of children. Previously, he was charged with abusing children between 1995 and 2005.

According to police paperwork, the victim said she saw press coverage of the previous charges and decided to come forward. She told investigators that her family maintained a friendship with Ratowski when she was a child and the abuse took place at gatherings at her home where she was alone inside the house and Ratowski exploited that to perpetrate the abuse.

She detailed multiple instances where Ratowski would touch her inappropriately and some where he sexually assaulted her, including at a campsite in Luzerne County.

Ratowski faces charges of indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors.