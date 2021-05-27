Luzerne County woman’s milestone proves no obstacle is too great

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A 20-year-old Luzerne County woman is proving no obstacle is too great to achieve her dreams.







Lizzie Breznay of Plains Township graduated Thursday from Luzerne County Community College with a degree in audio/video communications during a ceremony at Mohegan Sun Arena.

She was born with cerebral palsy which greatly restricts her physical movement and ability to speak independently but it hasn’t limited her ambition.

Breznay graduated with a 4.0 grade point average and delivered the graduate address to fellow LCCC students by using a special communication device.

