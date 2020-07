WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Luzerne County woman who pleaded guilty to hiring someone to kill her stepfather is going to prison.

Kendra Dias was sentenced to 6 to 12 years. She pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit criminal homicide.

Prosecutors said she paid an assassin $1,500 to kill her stepfather Donald Bachman. Bachman was shot and killed outside of his home on Willow Street in Wilkes-Barre in May of 2015.

No other arrests have been made in the case.