WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Township Police are looking for a woman who is wanted on multiple counts of drug-related charges.

Police are looking for 28-year-old Brittany Hogan who is wanted on 28 counts of drug-related charges including use/possession, manufacture, delivery, or possession.

Police ask that if anyone knows Hogan’s whereabouts they contact police immediately at 570-208-4635.