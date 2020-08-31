Luzerne County woman robbed at gunpoint in her home

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Wilkes-Barre woman was robbed at gunpoint in her home on Lawrence Street just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

The victim told the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department she heard a noise on the first floor of the home. When she went to check, she found two men in her kitchen.

Officers say one of the men was told to hold the woman at gunpoint and to shoot her if she moved. The other man ransacked the house in search of money.

The men fled the home in an unknown direction. Detectives with the department are investigating the incident.