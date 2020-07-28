Luzerne County woman receives unsolicited seeds from China

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A Wilkes-Barre woman is among U. S. citizens across the country receiving an unexpected delivery.

A package containing seeds arrived last week at the home of Mary Gelsleichter. The package appears to have been shipped by China’s state-owned postal company and features Chinese lettering on the envelope.

People in dozens of states have reported receiving the unsolicited packets. Reporter Mark Hiller will have more on the warning about the seeds coming up tonight on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

