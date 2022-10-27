HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman struck by a vehicle Tuesday night has been pronounced dead, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner tells Eyewitness News 78-year-old Dolores Krasnavage, from Hanover Township, was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour after a car crashed into her on the 1200 block of South Main Street.

The coroner determined the cause of death to be multiple traumatic injuries caused by being struck by a motor vehicle. Her death has been ruled accidental.

Hanover Township Police handled the investigation of this incident with assistance from Troop P Wilkes-Barre.