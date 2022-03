SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The Lackawanna County Coroner has identified the victim of a Friday morning crash, as Jenneca Simkonis of Plains.

According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, the crash occurred around 1 in the morning on I-81 south.

Simkonis, 23, was injured when her vehicle struck a trailer truck before rolling over the median, she was ejected from the vehicle.

Simkonis died later at the hospital due to her injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.