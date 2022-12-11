JENKINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say an 88-year-old woman is dead after a two-car crash in Luzerne County.

Police said they responded to the scene of a two-car crash at 1:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

According to investigators, an 88-year-old woman pulled her car out onto South Township Boulevard from Chestnut Street and was struck by an 18-year-old driving south.

The 88-year-old woman died at the hospital following the crash. She has been identified as Ellen Petoniak from Exeter, Luzerne County.

Officers said this investigation is ongoing.