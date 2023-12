EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman put her knowledge to the test on the game show Jeopardy.

Robin Lozano of Shavertown, competed on the show Thursday night.

While she did not win, Robin was a very strong competitor, as she was ahead at one point early on.

Everyone here in NEPA would like to congratulate her for getting on the show.