Luzerne County woman charged after police say children were found unattended, playing with marijuana

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Hanover Township woman is facing child endangerment charges after one of her children was found wandering a hotel unattended and the other was found playing with marijuana, Wilkes-Barre police say.

Police say they were called to the Motel 6 on Schechter Drive in Wilkes-Barre for a report of a child found wandering the halls of the hotel, unattended and crying for her mother.

Upon arrival, police say the hotel desk clerk was holding a toddler. The clerk told police the room she believed the child came from.

After knocking on the room’s door with no response, the clerk entered and found Katherine Wielgoplski in an incoherent state, unaware her child was missing, the affidavit says.

Police say another child was in the room, sitting on a bed surrounded by and playing with marijuana. Officers questioned Wielgoplski about the marijuana to which she claimed it was her sons, court papers say.

The affidavit says Wielgoplski became uncooperative as she was being placed under arrest, shouting so loudly hotel guests inquired about what was happening.

Wielgoplski was taken to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Station and was placed in a holding cell. Police say while in the cell she threatened one of the officers saying “wait till I see you in the street. I’ll put a bullet in your f***ing head”, court papers say.

Wielgoplski is being charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of marijuana, drug use and possession, terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.