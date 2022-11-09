DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Honey Hole Winery has been in business since 2017 making award-winning wines, using Pennsylvania-based ingredients whenever possible.

They just came back from the 2022 American Wine Society’s national competition with a second straight win in the mead category.

Their score was also higher than any other winner in any category. Competing against some of the biggest names in the wine industry, the owner is humbled and happy to come back with another medal.

Eyewitness News reporter Thomas Battle spoke with him about the win and what sets his business apart from others.

Despite the drought this year, he says he was able to find the right ingredients right here in Pennsylvania to create another award winner.

