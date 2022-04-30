FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews say wildlife in Luzerne County blazed throughout the night and most of Saturday is under investigation, searching for the cause.

According to Forest District Manager Nicholas Lylo, the fire broke out early Friday evening in Fairview Township in Glen Summit Development.

Flames consumed the surrounding area while crews worked for hours Friday night to contain the flames within a fire line.

Black Diamond Wildland Crew

Crews told Eyewitness News additional crews arrived Saturday morning to begin burnout and complete the containment.

Lylo stated the fire scorched 110 acres of land and is still smoldering.

However, late Saturday afternoon came word that at least, it is 100% contained and does not pose a threat to any of the homes nearby.

“The way the direction of the fire was moving it was moving away from the structures Glen Summit and Route 437 so we did not have any immediate threat to residents, homes, or infrastructure,” explained Lylo.

No one had to be evacuated during the firefight. The fire is under investigation to determine the cause.