WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County’s new manager has only been on the job for a few days.

But Wednesday night he got to meet dozens of citizens and hear their opinions on how he should take the county forward.

Randy Robertson was welcomed to Luzerne County by six county council members and a crowd of residents on Wednesday, outside the courthouse.

“I’ve been at six cities and this has never happened to me,” stated Randy Robertson, Luzerne County Manager.

The retired U.S. Army Officer brings years of experience managing six cities across the country.

The county council elected him in April and he officially began working as Luzerne County’s Top Manager on Monday.





“I’m non-partisan inside those doors. I cannot worry about where you came from or what you believe, I work for you,” Robertson explained.

Resident TJ Fitzgerald organized the meet-and-greet that drew a large crowd.

“I’m pretty excited with the turnout, it’s a diverse crowd as you know, and basically, people really want good government,” said Theodore John (TJ) Fitzgerald of Wilkes-Barre.

Robertson discussed some of the concerns voiced by residents he plans to address.

“We’ve got to fix some of the children and youth activity services. I met with them most of the afternoon and talked about some opportunities, and there was some ‘aha moments’ from that. Roads are a concern. It’s a concern to me just riding along the roads here,” Robertson added.

Hiring a full-time county manager involved many unexpected twists and turns.

“It seems like it did take forever. And to have Mr. Robertson finally here in person is such a relief that, okay, here we are, we’re finally here, we’re moving forward,” said Lee Ann McDermott, Luzerne County Council Member.

On Wednesday, residents say they’re excited to see what’s in store.

“I think there’s a lot of hope and optimism that we’re gonna turn the corner and instead of being known for corruption or crime, or things like that, it’s a fresh start,” explained Andy Gegaris, Dennison Township.

Robertson is the county’s third permanent manager since January 2012.