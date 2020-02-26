Luzerne County voters will see new voting machines in 2020

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Luzerne County voters will see new electronic voting machines this year.

The machines provide a paper ballot and paper trail for the election bureau.

The new system was purchased to meet a state mandate that all 67 counties have a paper receipt to back up the election machine tally.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick shows you the new system on Eyewitness News at 6pm.

There will also be a demonstration on how it works and what voters will experience as a Web Extra.

