WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A veterans monument in Luzerne County was defaced over the holiday weekend. The vandalism was discovered Tuesday morning.

The message this vandalism sends to the community speaks volumes in more ways than one. Those in the neighborhood want others to know it’s not ok to deface public property.

Vandalism was discovered on the heels of the fourth of July holiday weekend

“It looks like someone came in with a marker of some sort,” stated Bob Angeli, president of the Parson’s Lions Club.

The letters spell out the word “molest” in black ink.





“I don’t know who would get their kicks off of this, doesn’t make sense,” said Rick Lombardo.

The granite monument sits outside the Former No. 9 Firehouse on Scott Street.

The monument was put up by the people of Parsons after the firehouse was built in 1931. Honoring the memory of all who served, especially those who gave their lives so that freedom and justice shall not perish from the earth.

Members of the Parsons neighborhood of Wilkes Barre say they are feeling disrespect and disappointment, including the property owner, Rick Lombardo.

“Disgust I am just disgusted. I mean there’s a lot more important things going on in the world but it’s just not nice,” explained Lombardo.

Lombardo is an army veteran, he bought the property in 2010 and says it’s not the first time the site has been defaced.

“I just spray painted over it, I can’t remember what it said, it wasn’t nice.”

The Parsons Lions Club was notified Tuesday morning and also has concerns with the message.

“The big thing is that it’s the message that goes out to the community and some of the youth in the area and you know what we don’t need that in Wilkes-Barre City anywhere, especially in parsons where we are at,” stated Angeli.

Lombardo does have cameras on the property. The lions club hopes to remove the vandalism as soon as possible this week no word if a police report was filed.