EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local shipping store is overwhelmed with one of its biggest means of foot traffic returns. The line at times to make returns has been out the door at one location in Luzerne County.

The demand to return products is up. According to the manager at this UPS center in the Gateway Shopping Center and he’s blaming the crowds here at the store on a major online retailer.

Inside you’ll see nothing but boxes of packages it’s rather overwhelming for workers and customers alike.

So much there is a sign on the door that reads: “Only three customers with Amazon or packages at a time. Anything else please enter, you can thank Amazon. Signed management.”

The manager at the UPS store in Edwardsville blames the ease of online shopping.

“That’s what people are doing: buying, trying on, thinking they may want whatever reason they’re buying online and returning their items, most of them are free anymore, so it’s less of a hassle for the consumer but more of a hassle for the employees trying to handle the return volume,” explained Gabe Dalessandro, manager at UPS Edwardsville store.

Dalessandro continued by stating, “Finding the right people to employ that want to have a career and make sure that we can take of our clients like we used to and also a better return policy for Amazon. Not saying that they don’t know what they’re doing but the return like I said outweighs the demand to be able to return them in a timely fashion.”

Eyewitness News has reached out to Amazon inquiring about data on the possible increase in items returned in this region in Pennsylvania.

Amazon says they do not have the information or data available to share at this time.

In the meantime when it comes to solutions at this ups location. They are hiring and hoping to take care of their clients as the business needs to change.