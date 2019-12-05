Luzerne County Tree Lighting

SCRANTON, PA (WBRE / WYOU) - Lackawanna County Commissioners Patrick O’Malley, Jerry Notarianni, and Laureen Cummings officially kick off the holiday season on December 5th with the annual tree lighting at the flag plaza on North Washington Avenue.

Starting at 6 p.m., the Catholic Choral Society will sing carols followed by brief remarks from the Commissioners and their families. The evening will culminate with the lighting of the tree at 6:15 p.m. Refreshments including hot chocolate and cookies will be served by members of the Scranton Chapter of UNICO National and La Festa Italiana.