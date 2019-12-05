Luzerne County Tree Lighting

WILKES-BARRE, PA (WBRE / WYOU) – Luzerne County is inviting the public to join them for the annual Christmas tree lighting on Thursday, December 5th at 6 p.m.

The free family-friendly event will feature music at the Courthouse Rotunda, with several performers including Dave Resavage, Jessica Starcher, the Dallas Middle School Select Chorus, and a performance by Kiss Theater. Light refreshments will be served following the lighting.

