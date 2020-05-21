Live Now
PA Department of Health COVID-19 Update
Luzerne County Transportation Authority receives $7.8 million in aid

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Federal Transit Administration has awarded a $7.8 million grant to the Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA). This money comes from the federal CARES Act for coronavirus aid and relief.

The money is going to be used for upkeep and expenses to keep transportation running throughout the pandemic. For a breakdown of money the FTA has requested access to through the CARES Act, click here.

Alongside funding, the FTA has also released safety guidelines for transit agencies to follow.

