Luzerne County Transportation Authority offering rides

(WBRE/WYOU) –The Luzerne County Transportation Authority will once again be offering bus rides to Frances Slocum State Park in Kingston Township.

Starting on Monday, the buses will leave the Wilkes-Barre Transit Center beginning at 7:10 a.m. There will be three trips a day Monday through Friday and two on Saturday. There will be individual fares or monthly passes.

