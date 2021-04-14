Luzerne County tourism board moves offices to former downtown Wilkes-Barre train station

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Luzerne County Council voted Tuesday night to approve housing its tourism office in the former downtown Wilkes-Barre train station built more than 150 years ago.

Luzerne County Tourism Executive Director Ted Wampole says the five-year lease agreement will result in a more welcoming and accessible experience for visitors while providing his staff more space to do their work.

The current and much smaller tourism bureau is located on Wilkes-Barre Public Square. Project developer George Albert had a protective fence installed on Tuesday to allow renovation work to begin as soon as possible.

Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society Director/Curator Tony Brooks who also serves on the Luzerne County Tourism Advisory Board is pleased to see the agreement bring new life to the dilapidated landmark at Market Street and Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have the story tonight on Eyewitness News at 7 p.m.