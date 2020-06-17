Luzerne County to end state of emergency declaration for COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) On Thursday, Luzerne County will officially end the state of emergency declaration it made in March in response to the COVID-19 cases in the county as the rate of new infections drops and the county enters the ‘green phase’ of Governor Wolf’s reopening plan on Friday.

The Luzerne County Crisis Management Team which was formed from volunteers such as local government officials, business leaders and others will also end. It was formed to address issues caused by COVID-19 in everything from education, to health, to local business.

“At one point we were 5th in the state for positive cases and had one of the highest per capita rates. Thanks to the hard work and sacrifices of every Luzerne County citizen, we turned that around and kept our friends and families safe,” said county manager Dave Pedri.

The release also states ‘While the end of the emergency declaration is a positive step in overcoming this crisis, it does not mean we are in the clear. In the early weeks of the local outbreak we saw how quickly the virus can spread and therefore must continue to remain cautious, following public health guidelines including social distancing and proper hygiene.’