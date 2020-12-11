Luzerne County to distribute CARES funding to hundreds of businesses and non-profits

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Financial help is on the way to businesses, communities and nonprofits in Luzerne County who have been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Without a doubt, it is a story of survival. Many of these businesses and nonprofit groups are already on the financial ropes. County officials say these funds will provide a lifeline to help them live to fight to see another day.

“The big thing is this pandemic is going to end it’s going to end at some point,” said Dave Pedri, Luzerne County Manager. “When it does, we want to make sure our small businesses our friends and neighbors in Northeastern Pennsylvania are here to support that.”

Luzerne County received about $28 million in CARES funding from the federal government’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. 700 Businesses and nonprofit groups will receive checks this week.

“We were targeting with this specific program the people who fell through the cracks earlier. We heard time and time again some of our small businesses in Luzerne County were too small for some of the federal or other stimulus programs that’s why this specific program is helping Luzerne County cities and Luzerne County businesses,” Pedri said.

Those receiving the CARES funding had to apply to the county and meet certain eligibility requirements, such as the number of employees.

Nonprofit organizations like the United Way of the Wyoming Valley, which is also helping people deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, received $52,000 dollars in CARES funding — money that will be distributed to its 50+ member agencies, which have also been hard hit financially.

“We base our model on fundraising. We know that we are down compared to last year we are more than ten percent down from today’s date compared to a year ago and that’s real money that affects our community that affects our ability to help folks in need,” said Bill Jones, CEO/President of United Way of the Wyoming Valley.

Eyewitness News spoke to several small business owners who did not want to go on camera, but they say this CARES money will allow them to keep their doors open for the next month or two.