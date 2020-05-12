Luzerne County to discuss plan to reopen

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri tells Eyewitness News he is working on a plan to reopen Luzerne County before the tentative June 4th “yellow phase” reopening set by Governor Wolf and PA Department of Health.

Pedri says he will discuss the idea with County Council at its meeting at 6pm Tuesday.

Pedri says he wants to work with the governor and department of health. He says a reopening plan could be submitted to the governor in a few days.

Pedri says the number of new COVID-19 cases have been dropping in recent days. He could not comment on what the county’s move would be if his reopening plan is rejected by the state.