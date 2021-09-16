Luzerne County to discuss COVID-19 vaccine mandate

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Amid growing talks of vaccine mandates, local governments are being proactive and discussing if they will or will not impose a mandatory vaccine.

Luzerne County officials are expected to discuss a COVID-19 vaccination policy for county employees.

Councilmember Harry Haas has proposed an ordinance that would ensure that no county employees would be forced to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Eyewitness News reporter Andy Mehalshick takes a look at the measure and has the reaction to it tonight at 6:00 p.m.

