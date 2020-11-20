Luzerne County to close 17 active adult centers due to COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Luzerne County officials say 17 Active Adult Centers will close as of Monday due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the county prompted the closure order by county officials and the area’s Agency on Aging.







The centers will reopen the first week of January. Seniors who depend on the centers for meals can still order pick up service.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have reaction from seniors about the closures and information they need to know about other services provided by these centers coming up on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.