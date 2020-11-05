Luzerne County to begin counting mail-in ballots received after election day

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Luzerne County has completed the count of nearly 60,000 mail in ballots received before 8 p.m. on November 3 on Wednesday night. Now, they look to move forward to count those received after Election Day but postmarked on or before the third.

Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri says staff will begin tabulating those ballots, which have been set aside on Friday. It is still unclear if those votes will be added into the total count because of pending lawsuits regarding those ballots.





Reporter Andy Mehalshick will sort it all out on later editions of Eyewitness News.

