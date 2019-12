WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Luzerne County property owners face a 5 percent tax hike.

County officials say pension payments and healthcare are the main reasons for the proposed increase.

County Council members say they are working to reduce the proposed increase by looking for cost cutting measures.

