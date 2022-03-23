WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s national puppy day. What better time to check in with the Luzerne County SPCA and their March for Medical Care campaign?





They have been raising money to help cover costs of upkeep and medical expenses for everything they do at the shelter.

From vaccines, to spay and neutering, and even major surgeries, their whole program needs money to help keep the animals in their care safe and healthy. They’re trying to raise $7,000 this month and are almost there!

Reporter Thomas Battle went to speak with Randy Lucas about the work they do, the campaign progress and how the community can help the shelter coming up on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.