WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Too many rabbits in the building. That’s the scene at the Luzerne County SPCA.

The SPCA says three months ago they had three rabbits. Today, they have 23.

Nine of them are adoptable. All are spayed and neutered, others are too young. But no matter their age, there’s no room.

“People will get them for Easter presents back in April and they will be young bunnies. They will be fluffy and fun, around now is when they get to that teenage area and especially if you have a male or female then they start reproducing so it gets out of hand really quickly,” explained Randy Lucas, the Development Director at the Luzerne County SPCA.

If you’re interested in adopting a rabbit from the Luzerne County SPCA, visit the SPCA’s website.