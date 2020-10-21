Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department warns of jury duty scam

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents of a phone scam circulating the county. The department says several residents have received calls from individuals claiming to the be with the sheriff’s department, telling the victim a warrant is out for their arrest.

The scammer tells the resident that they have missed jury duty, and a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The resident is asked to pay the judge a fine to have the warrant dropped. The scammer directs the victim to purchase a pre-paid debit card to pay the fines, and then meet a representative outside of the courthouse.

The scammers set up an official sounding answering service with voice prompts that leads the victim to a spoofed line with the courthouse’s phone number.

The sheriff’s department says the scammers have already taken thousands of dollars from residents.

Luzerne County Sheriff’s want to remind residents that the department does not make phone calls to wanted persons. The sheriff’s department will deliver documents to your door if a warrant is out for your arrest.

Additionally, the department says they never ask for payments over the phone and all payments that have to be made to the department will be directly requested to the department.