WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The search for a new a new Luzerne County manager is moving forward.

County council will appoint a citizens search committee, which will then provide manager candidates to the council for approval.

Council members say they do not want the process to drag on, as it did prior to the selection of Randy Robertson as county manager.

Robertson resigned after five months on the job, citing family medical concerns as the main reason for his departure.

