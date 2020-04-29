Luzerne County school supply distribution

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Shine of Luzerne County held a school supplies distribution to help those who have difficulty getting school supplies as classes are no longer in schools.

Deanna Drako, Assistant Director of Shine in Luzerne County told Eyewitness News, “They don’t have a bunch of pencils, a bunch of paper, crayons, markers… And it’s hard to get out to the store and if you get to the store you’re waiting in line just to get in.”

The supplies were given to children who take part in the after-school program. The distribution was held at Kistler Elementary, Heights Murray Elementary, and State Street Elementary. Drako says many families are having a difficulty adjusting to virtual schooling.

“Not a lot of parents are even home to help their children with school during the day. So I think this is just something that we can do to alleviate one more barrier that they may have,” she says.

The program plans to hold more supplies distributions in the coming weeks.