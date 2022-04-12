SLOCUM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has announced a road closure in Luzerne county that will be in place starting Tuesday and will continue through October 2022.
PennDOT said that SR 3007 (Blue Ridge Trail) is closed from SR 2042 (Stairville Rd) to SR 3008 (Slocum Rd) in Slocum Township for a culvert replacement.
There are detours in place:
Traveling North on Blue Ridge Trail
- turn right onto Stairville Road
- continue on Stairville Road for 2.7 miles
- turn left onto Church Road
- continue Church Road for .5 miles
- turn left onto Nuangola Road
- continue Nuangola Road for .6 miles.
- turn left onto Blytheburn Road
- continue Blytheburn Road for .4 miles
- turn right onto Slocum Road
- continue Slocum Road for 2.2 miles
- the detour will end at the intersection of Slocum Road and Blue Ridge Trail
Traveling South on Blue Ridge Trail
- turn left onto Slocum Road
- continue Slocum Road for 2.2 miles
- turn left onto Blytheburn Road
- continue Blytheburn Road for .4 miles
- turn right onto Nuangola Road
- continue Nuangola Road for .6 miles
- turn right onto Church Road
- continue Church Road for .5 miles
- turn right onto Stairville Road
- continue Stairville Road for 2.7 miles
- the detour will end at the intersection of Stairville Road and Blue Ridge Trail
For the latest on road conditions and traffic updates visit 511PA.com.