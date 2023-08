BEAR CREEK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County restaurant is closing its doors after serving the community for decades.

The Bear Creek Cafe announced its closure on Facebook.

While it did not state a specific reason for the closure, the post thanked patrons for their support and encouragement over the last 25 years.

The bear creek cafe will close for good at the end of the day on August 12.