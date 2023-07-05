DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When cafeterias close for the summer, kids lose access to meals they depend on and some parents are left struggling to provide.

So that’s why we have teamed up with Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank to help children in need.

Eyewitness News was is at Weis Market, 2525 Memorial Hwy, Dallas, PA 18612 where we started collecting non-perishable items at 7:00 a.m. You can stop by to make a donation Wednesday until 6:30 p.m.

