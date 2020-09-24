Luzerne County reminds residents that census deadline is approaching

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Luzerne County officials reminded residents on Thursday that there is still time to complete the census. They say that so far, Luzerne County currently has a 65% response rate which is down from 68% in 2010.

Luzerne County Manager Dave Pedri says there are many reasons completing the census is important for our area. These include:

Each person counted equals $2,100 in federal funding each year for a variety of federal projects, including:social programs, infrastructure, roads, prisons, schools and parks.

If we miss just 500 people county-wide, that comes out to over $1 million per year, and $10 million total until the next census.

Additionally, the census can decide how the concerns of Luzerne County residents are heard in Washington, D.C. since it helps determine Electoral College votes and congressional districts.

To complete the census online, you can visit the website, call 844-330-2020 or respond to the form mailed to households in early spring which must be received by September 30th.