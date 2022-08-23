LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — After hours of debating and 47 citizens giving their opinion, Luzerne county has voted to keep voting drop-boxes.

Those in favor of the ordinance say it would help eliminate fraud. However, those against the ordinance say it would lead to voter suppression.

The proposal was struck down in a 6 to 5 vote according to our Times Leader media partner.

The vote would have prevented the use of county staff and resources to deliver mail ballot drop boxes to sites approved by the county’s independent citizen election board.

Council member Steven Urban originally made this proposal.