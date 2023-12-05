WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A special graduation ceremony was hosted Monday in Luzerne County for adults on probation or parole who completed a program that helps transition back into society more easily.

It’s a fresh start for the graduates who are now beginning a new chapter in their lives.

More than 50 graduates filled seats in the Luzerne County Courthouse Rotunda.

The Transition Ceremony honors individuals who have completed the geo services reentry program.

“It’s incredible to have made it this far,” said Kingston resident and Luzerne County Probation Reentry Program Graduate Kasey Cooper.

Cooper is one of the graduates who struggled with addiction since she was 16 years old.

“I had gotten into some trouble. I walked down a bad path, and it took me a long time to get out of it. I was in and out of jail several times, and it took a lot to get me here,” Cooper explained.

The supervised program offers treatment, training, and supervision to people referred by the county or state Department of Corrections.

It includes cognitive behavioral therapy and substance abuse treatment, as well as ongoing drug and alcohol testing.

“It does help you. And you build these skills, and you find your strengths and you find ways to deal with your problems that are healthier than the ways that you were dealing with them and you kinda learn how to grow up,” Cooper said.

The collective goal is to empower participants to take charge of their lives and become productive members of society.

“It’s what you make out of it. If you follow the steps, everything is put into place for a reason. If you do what they tell you to do, then you’ll be successful,” Cooper added.

County officials work together with geo services to administer the program.