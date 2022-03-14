Luzerne County recycling plant faces fines after exposing workers to ‘combustible dust hazards’

FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A plastics recycler in Luzerne County is facing fines after continuing to expose workers to dust hazards.

According to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor, an inspection of PGA Inc. that was conducted on September 2, 2021 was exposing its employees to combustible dust and other health hazards.

PGA Inc. is a plastic recycling center located in the 100 block of South Street in Freeland.

The release states that PGA Inc. received nine citations for “permitting dangerous amounts of combustible dust to build up on surfaces that possibly could ignite due to open electrical equipment in the area”.

The amount of fines totals $88,423.

PGA Inc. had been cited for similar violations in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2020.