Luzerne County receives machine to speed up mail-in ballot counting

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Luzerne County Bureau of Elections has obtained a high-tech machine that can open the envelops containing mail-in ballots.

The Director of the Election Bureau tells Eyewitness News it will reduce the amount of time it takes to count mail-in ballots. The new machine can possibly save a day or more of time to complete the count.

The county received applications for nearly 70,000 mail in ballots.

Andy Mehalshick will show you how it works from Your Local Election Headquarters on Eyewitness News.