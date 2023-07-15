WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People all over northeastern and central Pennsylvania and the U.S. for that matter are hoping for a Christmas in July miracle of sorts.

Their wish is to hit Saturday night’s Powerball Jackpot which has grown to astronomical proportions.

The Powerball Jackpot is closing in on $900 million.

It’s the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history and everyone wants a piece of that pie!

By Saturday afternoon the estimated Powerball Jackpot stood at $875 million.

A cash prize like that means the business has been booming at anthracite newsstand with people hoping to strike it rich.

“Right now the way that it is everybody is flocking here because we have really had a lot of winners and everybody feels like this is the good luck store,” said Ann Marie Bossard part owner of anthracite newsstand.

Everyone’s hoping to get lucky with this big lottery on the line and right here at anthracite you just might.

Bossard says the Powerball drawing day started lucky for one customer who won 2,500 dollars in the cash-for-life game.

“The exact same person won 500 so our store has really been on a roll with winners,” added Bossard.

But to win the Powerball Jackpot prize would be life-changing.

“If I won the money I wouldn’t know what to do with it, but I would have a good time trying to find out, and then my nephews and my nieces and my daughter my granddaughter and great-granddaughter, they would all benefit,” says Charlie Christian in Wilkes-Barre.

“Live life right. Yes you know I’m a single father raising three kids and I won’t have to worry about too much if I win,” said Ronald Grube from Wilkes-Barre.

Even though so many people hope to win big, surprisingly Bossard is not one of them.

“I really just want the big one here. More than anything I want one of my regular customers to win it, I really do,” continued Bossard.

The Powerball numbers will be drawn Saturday night at 11:00 p.m. so if you haven’t tried your luck yet, there is still some time.