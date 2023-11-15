WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mayor George C. Brown announced the details for 2023’s Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony.

According to the press release from the mayor’s office, the Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony kicks off on Saturday, November 18.

Mayor Brown says the parade will begin at 3:00 p.m. and those who are participating will line up at 2:00 p.m.

After the parade, the Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place with students from Building Blocks Learning Center singing Christmas Carols along with Polka Bandski.

The route of the parade will start on South Main Street and South Street. Then will travel around Public Square passing the F.M. Kirby Center and then the reviewing stand, ending at the intersection of North Main Street and Union Street, officials say.

Mayor Brown said the Public Square ice skating rink will also be open free of charge from 2:00 p.m. and, 6:00 p.m. on November 18 and from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

All parking meters will be bagged starting November 17 at 11:00 a.m. on the streets listed:

South Main Street from Ross Street to Public Square

Public Square

North Main Street from Public Square to Union Street

West South Street from South Franklin Street to South Main Street

East South Street from South Main Street to South Washington Street

West Northampton Street from South Franklin Street to South Main Street

East Market Street from North Washington Street to Public Square

Officials note, any cars parked at bagged meters will be ticketed on November 18 at 11:00 a.m. and cars will be towed at 12:30 p.m.

The following streets will be closed to all traffic from 1:30 p.m. and reopened at 5:00 p.m.:

South Main Street at Dana Street – No traffic north onto South Main Street

Academy Street at South Main Street – No traffic onto South Main Street

Ross Street at South Main Street – No traffic onto South Main Street

South Street at South Main Street – No traffic onto South Main Street

Northampton Street at South Main Street – No traffic onto South Main Street

North Main Street at Bennett Lane- No traffic to Public Square

North Main Street at Union Street -No traffic southbound on North Main Street

Academy Street at South Franklin Street -All traffic onto South Franklin

West Ross Street at South Franklin Street – No traffic eastbound onto W. Ross St.

West South Street at South Franklin Street – No traffic eastbound onto W. South St.

West Northampton Street at South Franklin Street – No traffic eastbound onto West Northampton Street

West Market Street at Franklin Street – No traffic to Public Square

East Ross Street at South Washington Street – No traffic westbound onto East Ross Street

East South Street at South Washington Street – No traffic westbound onto East South Street

East Northampton Street at South Washington Street – No traffic westbound onto East Northampton Street

East Market Street at Washington Street – No traffic to Public Square

For more information visit the City of Wilkes-Barre’s website or Facebook page.