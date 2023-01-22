LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The man known as the “Luzerne County Predator Catcher” is fresh off a recent high-level state meeting.

Musa Harris is known for exposing alleged child predators by posing as a young person online, then meeting the alleged predator and exposing them.

Just last week, Harris had a sit-down with the new Pennsylvania State Speaker of House Mark Rozzi from Berks County.

On Sunday, Harris spoke with Eyewitness News about the meeting.

“Parents are worried that something going to happen to their kids somebody is going to snatch them up and I try to put the fear in these older people that it might be me that you’re talking to the whole time and you’re going to be put on blast. So I’m a deterrent,” said Harris.

Harris tells Eyewitness News he has confronted nearly 500 alleged predators.