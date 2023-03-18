DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— Spring is just a couple of days away and people are already plunging into cold waters, but Saturday at Beech Mountain Lake it was for a good cause.

The Collaborative Autism Movement held a fundraising event to provide individuals with autism spectrum disorder-sensory haircuts.

As well as private photography sessions with their families in order to have a sensory-friendly environment.

It was a fun-filled event with plenty to do for non-plungers including 50/50, raffle baskets, and plenty of merchandise.