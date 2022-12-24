SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County pizzeria is bringing some warmth to this frigid Christmas Eve with a free pasta dinner.

The dinners were available at Brasi’s Pizzeria starting at 10:30 Saturday morning.

Boxes were filled with pasta, meatballs, and sausage. The restaurant wanted to give back to the community this holiday season and say thank you for all of their support.

Community members continued to give back by volunteering to help with preparing and delivering the free dinners.

“I mean you could see all the volunteers. Some of the people I know, some of them I don’t know and just everybody came together. That’s why we love Swoyersville. I live in Swoyersville and it’s just a great community. That’s one reason why I wanted to do this,” said Andrew France, owner of Brasi’s Pizzeria.

“It’s just heartwarming, it’s great. It’s what our valley is about. It’s a valley with a heart and having great people in this community do these wonderful things is just what the holiday spirit’s about,” Michelle Wilson told Eyewitness News.

Brasi’s prepared about 160 pasta dinners; within the first hour, more than half were gone.