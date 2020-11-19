Luzerne County officials keep eye on pandemic, suspend court proceedings

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Luzerne County officials say they are keeping a close eye on the number COVID-19 cases in the county — which have been on the increase in recent weeks.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael Vough says that all court proceedings at the main courthouse and 16 district magistrate courts have been shutdown until November 30. Only emergency legal proceedings will be conducted, such as protection from abuse cases and domestic violence cases. Judge Vough says COVID-19 concerns prompted the move.

All trials have been delayed until January 31.







County Manager Dave Pedri says he is in touch with medical providers regarding any resources they may need.

The county closed the district attorney’s office, public defender’s office and central court after three county employees — who deal with criminal matters — tested positive for COVID-19. Those offices will be closed until November 30.

Andy Mehalshick have the latest on the county’s efforts on later editions of Eyewitness News.