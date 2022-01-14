Luzerne County officials discuss the reopening of S.C.I. Retreat

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Could the now closed State Correctional Institute – Retreat soon get a new life?

The question is being asked after word that Luzerne County officials will be taking another look at the former prison for possible use as part of the county’s prison operation.





The possibility comes after State Representative Aaron Kaufer reached out the Luzerne County recently to discuss the possible use of S.C.I. Retreat.

The prison was closed several years ago resulting in the loss of some 400 local jobs.

