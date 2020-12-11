Luzerne County offices to work on limited service schedule, compliant with Governor’s order

WIKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s newest coronavirus safety orders that go into effect on December 12, Luzerne County will change operations to adhere to this order.

Beginning on December 14, Luzerne County will offer limited county and court operations. This will last through January 4. All facilities will remain open but move to appointment only schedules.

Per the county, below is how offices will operate during this time.

County divisions:

Luzerne County Council: Clerk to council working remotely

Controller’s Office: Working remotely

County Manager’s Office: Working remotely, minimal staff onsite.

District Attorney’s Office: Essential, staffed pursuant to the court schedule

Courts:

Court of Common Pleas: All courts in the 11th Judicial District (Common Pleas Court and Magisterial District Courts) except for the directives and exceptions listed in the Orders from President Judge Michael Vough, are closed to the public. Emergency matters will continue to be heard.

District Magistrates: Will be open for payment and filings only.

Domestic Relations: All domestic relations hearings are canceled and all conferences are to be conducted by telephone. Parties will receive notice in the mail of rescheduled proceedings. Office will be open for payments only.

Probation Services: Minimal staff onsite. Adult and juvenile probation is suspending all home visits and direct community supervision contacts. Contacts will continue via phone and other technological methods. Office will be open for payments only.

Administrative Services:

Human Resources: Minimal staff onsite, working remotely. Online employment applications continuing.

Purchasing: Minimal staff onsite, working remotely.

Information Technology: Minimal staff onsite, working remotely.

Bureau of Elections: Minimal staff onsite, working remotely.

Community Development: Minimal staff onsite, working remotely. HUD deadlines still in effect.

GIS/Mapping: Minimal staff onsite, working remotely.

Visitors Bureau: Minimal staff onsite, working remotely.

Licensing/Permits: Minimal staff onsite, working remotely.

Budget and finance:

Assessment: Minimal staff onsite, working remotely.

Treasurer’s: Minimal staff onsite, working remotely. Payments are encouraged to be made by mail or online.

Accounts Payable: Minimal staff onsite, working remotely.

Tax Claim Bureau: Elite Revenue Solutions as agent for the Tax Claim Bureau will remain open however payments are encouraged to be made via phone 570-825-1512 or online at www.luzernecountytaxclaim.com

Correctional Services: Essential and fully operational. Closed to visitors including volunteers. Only

essential vendors admitted.

Human Services:

Drug & Alcohol: Continues to work with the state to provide telehealth methods to continue drug and alcohol services. Staff working remote, minimal staff onsite. Open to the public by appointment only.

MH-DS: Continues to work with the state to provide telehealth methods to continue mental health and intellectual disability services. Staff working remotely, minimal staff onsite. Open to the public by appointment only.

Children & Youth: Essential and fully operational. CYS will continue all child protective services and investigations. Staff working remotely, minimal staff onsite. Open to the public by appointment only.

Area Agency on Aging: Continues to work with the state to provide telehealth methods to continue. Aging services including Protective Services and Federal Employment and Foster Grandparent programs. Staff working remotely, minimal staff onsite. Open to the public by appointment only.

Veteran Affairs: Office will be open by appointment only. Veteran Affairs is working remotely and conducting assistance via phone, email and fax.

Judicial Services & Records:

Clerk of Courts: Clerk of Court will have a drop box located at the Sheriff’s Department. It is encouraged to have all filings completed by mail or PAC file, except for the limited matters being handled by the court which will be given priority. If cash bail is necessary, during regular business hours please call (570)825-1585, press 1 to schedule an appointment. Minimal staff onsite, closed to the public.

Prothonotary: The Prothonotary will have a drop box located at the Sheriff’s Department. E-file or mail is strongly encouraged. PFA’s will continue to be filed. Minimal staff onsite, closed to the public.

Recorder of Deeds: Drop box located at Annex, e-recording or mail is strongly encouraged. Notary by appointment only, call (570)825-1642. Minimal staff onsite, closed to the public.

Register of Wills: Probates are available by Skype or appointment only. Marriage licenses by appointment only. Filings can be mailed or placed in the drop box at Annex, call (570) 825-1672 for appointments. Certified copies of Marriage licenses by mail only. Office closed to public except for appointments, minimal staff onsite.

Coroner: Essential and fully operational, open to the public via appointment only.

Sheriff/Security: Essential and fully operational.

Records Retention: Minimal staff onsite.

Record Searching: Searching by appointment only (570)-825-1862.

Office of Law: Working Remotely, minimal staff onsite.

Conflict Counsel: Working remotely, minimal staff onsite. Please do not come to the Conflict Counsel offices unless you are directed to do so by your attorney. Any questions regarding appointments of counsel can be made by telephone at (570) 830-5187 or by email at ConflictCounsel@LuzenreCounty.org

Operational Services:

Engineers: Working remotely, minimal staff onsite.

Road & Bridge: Essential, fully operational.

911: Essential, fully operational.

Recycling: Working remotely, open by appointment only.

Building & Grounds: Essential, fully operational.

Planning & Zoning: Working remotely, minimal staff onsite.

EMA: Essential, fully operational.

Public Defender: Working remotely, minimal staff onsite. Please do not come to the public defender offices unless you are directed to do so by your attorney. Applications for representation can be made online via the county website, by mail or fax (570)825-1754.

Issued by County Manager David Pedri