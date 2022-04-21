DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County police officer is being recognized for his work educating children.

Officer Bernard Posten was recognized as “Pennsylvania Instructor of the Year” by Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence (L.E.A.D.), which aims to protect communities from drugs and violence.

Posten said that he works with kids to teach them how to deal with their emotions, how to make and keep good friends and the dangers of tobacco and alcohol. He said that by teaching kids lessons, like how to deal with emotions now, he hopes it will create a better society in the future.

Officer Posten said he sees the difference these lessons make when kids approach him out of the classroom setting and let him know how they’ve applied it to real life.

Posten said he was very shocked to receive this award. He said the transition from police officer to school resource officer was a no-brainer for him. Through coaching sports, he realized he was able to build relationships with kids and thought he could make a difference in their day-to-day lives.